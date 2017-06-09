The Eigencast 025: Kubernetes, Security, and Open Source

Podcast (eigencast): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 39:21 — 54.2MB)
Justin talks to Scott Raney from VC firm Redpoint Ventures about Kubernetes, Security, and Open Source.
They discuss the ecosystem forming around Kubernetes and the opportunities for companies new and old. They also compare and contrast the Kubernetes approach with that of the Docker ecosystem.
They talk about the hype around DevOps and what Scott sees as the reality of the situation. For all the talk of integration between development and operations, most organisations aren’t structured this way, and even those at the vanguard of DevOps tend to have separate teams. This has implications for the direction of the industry.
Scott talks about how he sees Open Source software being used to build commercially viable companies, and some of the ways it can be done successfully. Freemium models and subscription services both work, but the key is finding what customers actually value, and ensuring the overall product design aligns with that.
They also talk about the explosion of interest in security, and that customers are spending more and more on security products and services. There are rich opportunities in this area of the industry, and we’re only at the beginning of this wave of activity.
Chapters
- 00:00:00.000 Intro
- 00:00:15.856 Episode Intro
- 00:02:58.093 Interview
- 00:06:27.253 Automate All The Things
- 00:07:32.386 Docker Vs Kubernetes
- 00:11:48.773 Platform 9
- 00:13:36.213 Commercial Opportunity With Kubernetes
- 00:16:40.280 Where Is The Activity?
- 00:17:57.333 Security Is Big
- 00:18:37.733 BeyondCorp
- 00:20:59.080 Making Money With Security
- 00:22:36.920 Open Source and Cloud
- 00:25:41.373 Amazon Is Good But Not Perfect
- 00:27:57.266 Vendor Lock-in
- 00:29:47.653 HashiCorp
- 00:30:31.920 Serverless
- 00:32:43.400 DevOps Is Bullshit
- 00:36:06.266 The Serverless Ecosystem
- 00:38:55.480 Outtakes
Links
- Scott Raney’s author page at Redpoint Ventures.
- You must have heard of Kubernetes and Docker before, surely?
- Platform9‘s website. I’ve also spoken to the CEO of Platform9 on The Eigencast before.
- Google’s BeyondCorp security concept. Well worth your time.
- HashiCorp makes popular infrastructure automation tools like Vagrant, Terraform, Consul, and Vault.
- So-called serverless Functions-as-a-Service offerings: AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, Azure Functions, and Platform9 Fission.
