The Eigencast 025: Kubernetes, Security, and Open Source

Justin talks to Scott Raney from VC firm Redpoint Ventures about Kubernetes, Security, and Open Source.

They discuss the ecosystem forming around Kubernetes and the opportunities for companies new and old. They also compare and contrast the Kubernetes approach with that of the Docker ecosystem.

They talk about the hype around DevOps and what Scott sees as the reality of the situation. For all the talk of integration between development and operations, most organisations aren’t structured this way, and even those at the vanguard of DevOps tend to have separate teams. This has implications for the direction of the industry.

Scott talks about how he sees Open Source software being used to build commercially viable companies, and some of the ways it can be done successfully. Freemium models and subscription services both work, but the key is finding what customers actually value, and ensuring the overall product design aligns with that.

They also talk about the explosion of interest in security, and that customers are spending more and more on security products and services. There are rich opportunities in this area of the industry, and we’re only at the beginning of this wave of activity.

Chapters

00:00:00.000 Intro

00:00:15.856 Episode Intro

00:02:58.093 Interview

00:06:27.253 Automate All The Things

00:07:32.386 Docker Vs Kubernetes

00:11:48.773 Platform 9

00:13:36.213 Commercial Opportunity With Kubernetes

00:16:40.280 Where Is The Activity?

00:17:57.333 Security Is Big

00:18:37.733 BeyondCorp

00:20:59.080 Making Money With Security

00:22:36.920 Open Source and Cloud

00:25:41.373 Amazon Is Good But Not Perfect

00:27:57.266 Vendor Lock-in

00:29:47.653 HashiCorp

00:30:31.920 Serverless

00:32:43.400 DevOps Is Bullshit

00:36:06.266 The Serverless Ecosystem

00:38:55.480 Outtakes

